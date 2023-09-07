Drake Spelhouse Homecoming Concert 2022
Dennis Graham Praised Drake’s ‘For All The Dogs’ And Says It Has ‘Some Of The Best Music’ He’s Heard From Him

Before Drake kicked off his and 21 Savage’s It’s All A Blur Tour in July, he staged an intimate “victory lap” concert at the legendary Apollo Theater in January. The It’s All A Blur Tour setlist and the Apollo show’s setlist each boast 40-plus songs, which is a roundabout way of stating the obvious: Drake has put out a lot of music.

Even so, Dennis Graham, Drake’s dad, feels comfortable in saying his son’s forthcoming For All The Dogs album will rank among Drake’s best-ever offerings.

“I had the pleasure of sitting in my Son’s dressing room and listening to this new album and I must say that it is some of the best music that I’ve heard him do, and I am sure that every Drake fan throughout the entire world is going feel this one,” Graham captioned an Instagram photo of the For All The Dogs artwork, drawn by Drake’s five-year-old son, Adonis. “Everything about For All The Dogs is what we’ve been waiting for, Congratulations Son I really feel this one.”

Drake left a comment saying, “Thanks dad [three smiley-with-sunglasses emojis] I was so happy you loved it.”

Earlier on Wednesday night, September 6, Drake confirmed September 22 as the release date for For All The Dogs with a throwback video of Graham, also known as “Cousin Dennis,” performing a cover of Albert King’s “Crosscut Saw.”

See both posts below.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cw4DJ43L7k3/

