Before Drake kicked off his and 21 Savage’s It’s All A Blur Tour in July, he staged an intimate “victory lap” concert at the legendary Apollo Theater in January. The It’s All A Blur Tour setlist and the Apollo show’s setlist each boast 40-plus songs, which is a roundabout way of stating the obvious: Drake has put out a lot of music.

Even so, Dennis Graham, Drake’s dad, feels comfortable in saying his son’s forthcoming For All The Dogs album will rank among Drake’s best-ever offerings.

“I had the pleasure of sitting in my Son’s dressing room and listening to this new album and I must say that it is some of the best music that I’ve heard him do, and I am sure that every Drake fan throughout the entire world is going feel this one,” Graham captioned an Instagram photo of the For All The Dogs artwork, drawn by Drake’s five-year-old son, Adonis. “Everything about For All The Dogs is what we’ve been waiting for, Congratulations Son I really feel this one.”

Drake left a comment saying, “Thanks dad [three smiley-with-sunglasses emojis] I was so happy you loved it.”

Earlier on Wednesday night, September 6, Drake confirmed September 22 as the release date for For All The Dogs with a throwback video of Graham, also known as “Cousin Dennis,” performing a cover of Albert King’s “Crosscut Saw.”

