Drake‘s It’s All A Blur tour with 21 Savage has proven to be one of the buzziest tours of the year. From collecting bras and undergarments onstage, to offering to fly fans back home first class, the It’s All A Blur tour has been making headlines all summer. Over the course of the tour, Drake has been teasing his upcoming album, For All The Dogs, and finally shared its lead single — “Slime You Out” with SZA — yesterday (September 15).

But last night, following the second Dallas show, Drake took to his Instagram story to reveal that For All The Dogs will be arriving later than its originally planned September 22 release date.

“Okay my dilemma I’m faced with is I either cancel shows to finish the album, or I complete the mission and drop the album before the last show,” he said. “I owe you all these memories we are building and anywhere we have missed to date, we will be spinning back for sure.”

Thankfully, we won’t have to wait too much longer. In the story, Drake revealed For All The Dogs‘ new October release date.

“Its only right…,” he said.

For All The Dogs is out 10/6 via OVO and Republic. Find more information here.