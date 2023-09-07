Drake has been teasing his forthcoming album For All The Dogs all summer, beginning with a QR code placed in select newspapers in late June. Him talking about the album has become something of a staple on his shows during his and 21 Savage’s ongoing It’s All A Blur Tour. On August 21, Drake revealed that his five-year-old son, Adonis, drew the album’s cover art. Most recently, on Wednesday, September 6, photos circulated online of Drake wearing various multi-colored clips in his braids, and fans took it as him relaying the album’s release date as September 22.

That night, Drake verified their collective hunch.

Drake posted an old video to Instagram of his father, Dennis Graham, performing in Memphis, Tennessee, for Stormy Monday With Dennis Marks while casually smoking a cigarette. Along with his band, he covered Albert King’s “Crosscut Saw.” Drake captioned the video, “FOR ALL THE DOGS SEPTEMBER 22.”

Drake will also perform his second of back-to-back It’s All A Blur Tour shows at Desert Diamond Arena on Wednesday night, so prepare for more For All The Dogs anticipation-building. On September 22, Drake will celebrate the long-awaited release during his It’s All A Blur Tour stop at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. See all of the remaining tour dates here.