In case you missed it, Donald Glover made waves at the 2024 BET Awards this weekend when he took the stage to lament his lack of historical success at the awards. He joked, “It doesn’t really make sense: I have more Grammys than Will Smith, which makes no sense, but I have the same amount of BET Awards as Sam Smith. Does that make sense to you guys? Me and Sam Smith are neck-in-neck at the Black Entertainment Television…”

"I have the same amount of BET Awards as Sam Smith" 😂 pic.twitter.com/OYPL958WJW — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) July 1, 2024

Will Smith, it turns out, is a fan of the bit.

On Instagram yesterday (July 1), Smith shared a video of himself in what looks like a hair and makeup room, watching the aforementioned part of Glover’s speech on a TV. He laughed after he was mentioned, then let out a bigger laugh at the Sam Smith punchline.

Glover was up for Best Actor at this weekend’s show, ultimately coming up short as the honor went to Denzel Washington. Glover was also part of the massive Usher tribute performance, opening the multi-artist medley by singing Usher’s “U Don’t Have To Call.”

Will Smith didn’t have any nominations, but he was on hand to give a performance of a very Kanye West-like new song.