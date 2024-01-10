Selena Gomez is, once again, on another social media hiatus. But before announcing her (latest) social media break, she seemingly offered fans an indication of potential future projects. In a photo shared to Gomez’s Instagram story, the singer is seen reading Linda Ronstadt ‘s memoir. Many fans took this as a hint that she may star in a biopic based in Ronstadt.

Is Selena Gomez playing Linda Ronstadt in a biopic movie?

Rumors that Gomez would play Ronstadt began circulating last month after Showbiz411 reported that James Keach, who produced a documentary of Ronstadt called The Sound Of My Voice, had written a script for a Ronstadt biopic and that he was in talks with Gomez.

About a month after the Showbiz411 report, Gomez took to her Instagram stories to share songs by Ronstadt, as well as a quote from the artist.

“The smell of the carpet in a hotel room is the same everywhere,” read the quote.

If this is true, Gomez certainly will have plenty of time. Earlier this month, she revealed on an episode of the Smartless podcast that her upcoming album might be her last, as she wants to focus on acting.

At the time of writing, neither Gomez nor Ronstadt have commented on the rumored biopic.