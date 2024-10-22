If you plan on booking Wiz Khalifa for your festival, you can’t possibly be surprised when he inevitably lights up a doobie onstage, to the delight of his very empathetic fans.

You can, however, arrest him for it, apparently. The Pittsburgh rapper was picked up by police after performing at the Beach, Please! Festival in Costinești, Romania. While the arrest was just after the performance back on July 13th, he was just recently indicted, according to XXL, which conveyed a report from Romanian news outlet Romania-Insider.

Romanian authorities decided to indict Wiz for illicit drug use, as marijuana is illegal in Romania. If convicted, he could be sentenced to anywhere from a few months to two years in prison, and be ordered to pay a fine. This makes his promise to return to Romania shortly after his release a lot less likely. “I didn’t mean any disrespect to the country of Romania by lighting up on stage,” he wrote on Twitter at the time. “They were very respectful and let me go. I’ll be back soon. But without a big ass joint next time.”

A statement released by Romanian police in July read: “Investigations revealed that during a performance at a music festival in the Costinești resort, Constanța County, he possessed more than 18 grams of cannabis (a risk drug) and consumed another quantity of cannabis on stage in the form of a hand-rolled cigarette.”