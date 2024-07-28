Last month, Wiz Khalifa revealed that he is expecting his second child. However, the “We Dem Boyz” rapper’s partner isn’t the only party carrying something rather special.

Today (July 28), Wiz Khalifa took to X (formerly Twitter) to reveal his official musical plans. According to the entertainer, fans should expect two projects from him, an album and mixtape titled, Wiz Owens. On his page, Wiz Khalifa surprised fans with the forthcoming body of work’s tracklist.

The project is set to feature a total of 13 tracks. At this time, Wiz Khalifa hasn’t confirmed whether the mixtape will feature any guest appearances.

One fan however wasn’t amassed with the mixtape announcement as they wanted the album that was promised, to which Wiz Khalifa replied: “Clearing the samples still so this is for in the mean time.”

Clearing the samples still so this is for in the mean time — Taylor Gang World Leader (@wizkhalifa) July 28, 2024

Yesterday (July 27), Wiz Khalifa first teased the project. “New mixtape before the album drops,” he wrote.

He went on to hint that the mixtape could drop as soon as Monday (July 29).

New mixtape before the album drops. It’s called Wiz Owens. I’ll give it to ya’ll either before the weekend is up or on Monday. pic.twitter.com/rtS2rFEncE — Taylor Gang World Leader (@wizkhalifa) July 27, 2024

