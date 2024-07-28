Wiz Khalifa Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve 2022
Getty Image
Music

Wiz Khalifa Surprised Fans With The ‘Wiz Owens’ Tracklist, His Forthcoming Mixtape

Last month, Wiz Khalifa revealed that he is expecting his second child. However, the “We Dem Boyz” rapper’s partner isn’t the only party carrying something rather special.

Today (July 28), Wiz Khalifa took to X (formerly Twitter) to reveal his official musical plans. According to the entertainer, fans should expect two projects from him, an album and mixtape titled, Wiz Owens. On his page, Wiz Khalifa surprised fans with the forthcoming body of work’s tracklist.

The project is set to feature a total of 13 tracks. At this time, Wiz Khalifa hasn’t confirmed whether the mixtape will feature any guest appearances.

One fan however wasn’t amassed with the mixtape announcement as they wanted the album that was promised, to which Wiz Khalifa replied: “Clearing the samples still so this is for in the mean time.”

Yesterday (July 27), Wiz Khalifa first teased the project. “New mixtape before the album drops,” he wrote.

He went on to hint that the mixtape could drop as soon as Monday (July 29).

Continue below to view the full tracklist and artwork.

Tracklist

1. “Jet Lag”
2. “Crispy T”
3. “Yellow Diamonds”
4. “1200 To Smoke”
5. “Gym Getting Fine”
6. “Early Mimosas”
7. “Innit”
8. “Movie Role”
9. “When I Was Young”
10. “On Bro”
11. “PTSD”
12. “Dream About You”
13. “Smoke Break”

Artwork

X (Twitter)
Listen To This
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
Rema’s Polarizing ‘Heis’ Album Is The Jolt Afrobeats Needs
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors