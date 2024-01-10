Wiz Khalifa Does Many Things While High, Including An Unexpected Parental Activity With His Son

Having a celebrity parent seems like it’d be cool, especially if they’re known for being an all-around chill, laid-back, amiable personality. But what if all that chill was attributed to a little pharmaceutical aid? As it turns out, people are surprisingly okay with it — at least when it comes to notorious stoner Wiz Khalifa and his son Sebastian. During a recent podcast appearance, the “Black And Yellow” rapper admitted that he even pulls up to parent-teacher conferences high.

“Hell yeah, I’m pulling up stoned,” he chuckled, after being asked by Call Her Daddy host Alex Cooper whether he imbibes ahead of the ostensibly serious business of meeting his son’s teachers. “They expect it. They know what’s up.”

He explained why this doesn’t get the adverse reaction it would have a generation ago, continuing, “It’s not like back in the day where you were considered a bad parent if you smoke weed. I’m pretty sure my son smells like weed. I don’t know because I can’t smell it but I’m pretty sure he smells like pot… I’m pulling up high because I want them to connect with the real me. They’re not going to get a fake version of me or this made-up parent that society makes you think that you’re supposed to be. I am who I am, and it’s not because I’m a celebrity or anything.”

Wiz does plenty of things stoned, so none of this should be suprising; recently, he admitted to being under the effects of psychedelic mushrooms while throwing out the first pitch at one of his hometown Pittsburgh Pirates’ games.

You can watch the full interview on Spotify here.