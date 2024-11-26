Wiz Khalifa is known for being rather cool guy. In fact, the “See You Again” rapper’s only issues (at least on the legal front) are connected to his love of marijuana.

According to Wiz, he get his chill demeanor from his mother. Over the weekend, one fan managed to from Wiz from his cloud of zen. While performing at a Rolling Loud Thailand after party held at Club 808 in Pattaya, an attendee ticked Wiz off by throwing money on stage. Although he is a fan of exotic clubs, he didn’t appreciate the gesture and was sure to verbalize it.

In a video captured by an attendee (viewable here), Wiz Khalifa reprimanded the assailant. “Stop throwing money on the stage,” he said. “I’m not a stripper, dog. Quit throwing money on the stage.”

The attendee can be heard apologizing for his actions. But it seems he had already been warned based on Wiz’s follow-up statement. “I’ve already told you once,” he said. “I’m not a dancer. If you don’t know I’m Wiz Khalifa.”

Others chimed in to cheer Wiz Khalifa on for taking a stand against the distributor. It appears the performance continued without any further interference. Wiz Khalifa has not publicly addressed the matter.