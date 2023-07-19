Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa are undoubtedly having a ball on their High School Reunion Tour. The pair — whose friendship has only solidified since their iconic 2011 collaboration “Young, Wild & Free” — kicked off the run earlier this month, and it’s stopping by many cities alongside Berner, Too Short, and Warren G, with special guest DJ Drama.

The setlists for both rappers are packed with hits as well as covers of artists like Dr. Dre, Wale, Tupac, Ty Dolla $ign, The Notorious B.I.G., and even Maroon 5.

Check out Snoop Dogg’s setlist below, and find Wiz Khalifa’s underneath it, according to setlist.fm.

1. “The Next Episode” (Dr. Dre cover)

2. “Boyz-n-the-Hood (Remix)” (Eazy-E cover)

3. “Nuthin’ but a “G” Thang” (Dr. Dre cover)

4. “Tha Shiznit”

5. “G Funk Intro”

6. “Hypnotize” (The Notorious B.I.G. cover)

7. “Ain’t No Fun (If the Homies Can’t Have None)”

8. “Lodi Dodi”

9. “Murder Was the Case (DeathAfterVisualizingEternity)”

10. “I Wanna Love You” (Akon cover)

11. “Beautiful

12. “(Smile) Living My Best Life” (Wale feat. Lil’ Duval cover)

13. “Sexual Eruption”

14. “2 of Amerikaz Most Wanted” (2Pac cover)

15. “Gin and Juice”

16. “Dolomite Intro”

17. “We Dem Boyz” (Wiz Khalifa cover)

18. “You and Your Friends” (Wiz Khalifa cover)

19. “Who Am I? (What’s My Name?)”

20. “Young, Wild & Free”

1. “Black and Yellow”

2. “Roll Up”

3. “23” (Mike WiLL Made-It cover)

4. “Or Nah” (Ty Dolla $ign cover)

5. “Swole Life”

6. “The Thrill”

7. “Bad Ass Bitches”

8. “Iced Out Necklace”

9. “No Sleep”

10. “Peace and Love”

11. “You”

12. “Bake Sale”

13. “Payphone” (Maroon 5 cover)

14. “Taylor Gang”

15.”So High”

16. “On My Level”