Afrobeats pioneer Wizkid has made quite a splash with his fifth album, More Love, Less Ego, which was released last Friday (November 11) to general acclaim from genre fans after a glowing rollout including the singles “Bad For Me,” “Money & Love,” and “2 Sugar.” Now, he’s taking the album, which features appearances from Don Toliver, Shenseea, Skepta, and Skillibeng, on the road in 2023, dropping the release dates on social media.
The More Love, Less Ego Tour is due to begin on March 3 in Houston and run through April 7, when it will conclude in Los Angeles. You can see the full tour dates below and get more information at WizkidOfficial.com.
MLLE tour 2023! North America 😇❤️ Tickets on sale Nov 18! 🖤🦅 pic.twitter.com/V7KkPMtFok
— Wizkid (@wizkidayo) November 15, 2022
03/03 –- Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
03/04 –- Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
03/06 –- Orlando, FL @ Addition Financial Arena
03/07 –- Miami, FL @ FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park
03/09 –- Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
03/11 –- Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
03/12 –- Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena
03/14 –- Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
03/15 –- Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
03/18 –- Montreal, QE @ Bell Centre
03/19 –- Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
03/22 –- Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre
03/24 –- Chicago, IL @ United Center
03/25 –- Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
03/28 –- Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
03/31 –- Seattle, WA @ accesso ShoWare Center
04/01 –- Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
04/04 –- San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
04/06 -– Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre
04/07 -– Los Angeles, CA @ The Kia Forum