wizkid tour
Getty Image
Music

Wizkid Will Bring His ‘More Love, Less Ego’ Album Into 2023 With A North American Tour

TwitterHip-Hop Editor

Afrobeats pioneer Wizkid has made quite a splash with his fifth album, More Love, Less Ego, which was released last Friday (November 11) to general acclaim from genre fans after a glowing rollout including the singles “Bad For Me,” “Money & Love,” and “2 Sugar.” Now, he’s taking the album, which features appearances from Don Toliver, Shenseea, Skepta, and Skillibeng, on the road in 2023, dropping the release dates on social media.

The More Love, Less Ego Tour is due to begin on March 3 in Houston and run through April 7, when it will conclude in Los Angeles. You can see the full tour dates below and get more information at WizkidOfficial.com.

03/03 –- Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
03/04 –- Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
03/06 –- Orlando, FL @ Addition Financial Arena
03/07 –- Miami, FL @ FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park
03/09 –- Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
03/11 –- Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
03/12 –- Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena
03/14 –- Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
03/15 –- Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
03/18 –- Montreal, QE @ Bell Centre
03/19 –- Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
03/22 –- Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre
03/24 –- Chicago, IL @ United Center
03/25 –- Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
03/28 –- Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
03/31 –- Seattle, WA @ accesso ShoWare Center
04/01 –- Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
04/04 –- San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
04/06 -– Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre
04/07 -– Los Angeles, CA @ The Kia Forum

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
×