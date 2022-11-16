Afrobeats pioneer Wizkid has made quite a splash with his fifth album, More Love, Less Ego, which was released last Friday (November 11) to general acclaim from genre fans after a glowing rollout including the singles “Bad For Me,” “Money & Love,” and “2 Sugar.” Now, he’s taking the album, which features appearances from Don Toliver, Shenseea, Skepta, and Skillibeng, on the road in 2023, dropping the release dates on social media.

The More Love, Less Ego Tour is due to begin on March 3 in Houston and run through April 7, when it will conclude in Los Angeles. You can see the full tour dates below and get more information at WizkidOfficial.com.

MLLE tour 2023! North America 😇❤️ Tickets on sale Nov 18! 🖤🦅 pic.twitter.com/V7KkPMtFok — Wizkid (@wizkidayo) November 15, 2022

03/03 –- Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

03/04 –- Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

03/06 –- Orlando, FL @ Addition Financial Arena

03/07 –- Miami, FL @ FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park

03/09 –- Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

03/11 –- Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

03/12 –- Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena

03/14 –- Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

03/15 –- Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

03/18 –- Montreal, QE @ Bell Centre

03/19 –- Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

03/22 –- Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre

03/24 –- Chicago, IL @ United Center

03/25 –- Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

03/28 –- Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

03/31 –- Seattle, WA @ accesso ShoWare Center

04/01 –- Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

04/04 –- San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

04/06 -– Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

04/07 -– Los Angeles, CA @ The Kia Forum