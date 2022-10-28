Wizkid‘s fifth studio album, More Love, Less Ego is almost here. Today, the Afro-fusion star took to social media to announce the much-anticipated album. In addition to the announcement, Wizkid has shared a new single called “Money & Love.”

His latest continues a string of hot, dance-ready anthems, over seductive, thumping beats.

Over the years, Wizkid has put in work behind the scenes, collaborating with artists like Drake, Justin Bieber, and Beyoncé. Last year, his track “Essence,” which featured Tems, proved to be one of the buzziest tracks of the year. Many have credited Wizkid for opening the door for Afro-fusion tracks to enter the pop landscape in the US, however, Wizkid revealed in an interview with Apple Music 1 that he believes it was simply a matter of luck.

“I don’t see it like that,” he said. “I don’t think I’m the first through it. I don’t know what I did, but it just kicked the door open. I feel like everyone’s about to come through right now. There’s about to be loads of records from Africa

Check out “Money & Love” above, and the cover art for More Love, Less Ego below.

More Love, Less Ego is out 11/3 via RCA. Pre-save it here.