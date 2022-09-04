Kanye West has been active on social media over the past few days, but today, instead of calling out Gap and Adidas, or sharing personal conversations between his ex-wife and her mother, he took some time to share some of his favorite songs.

The Grammy Award-winning rapper and producer has collaborated with several artists throughout his two-decade career, from up-and-comers to established heavy-hitters. Though he may be one of the most polarizing figures of our time, he certainly has a great ear when it comes to music.

Oh his Instagram today, he posted a screenshot of a music player playing “Church Girl” from Beyoncé’s seventh studio album, Renaissance. He captioned the post, saying “Favorite song on Beyoncé album.”

In the next post, he shared the title track from DJ Khaled’s 13th album, God Did, which features Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, and a four-minute verse from Jay-Z. In the post’s caption, he deemed the song, “Song of the year next to Wait For You,” presumably referring to Future and Drake’s collaboration, “Wait For U.”

In the following post, he shared “Essence” by Wizkid and Tems, which he deemed the “Best song in the history of music to date.”

Closing out the series of posts, he shared “Fortunate,” a collaboration with The Game from his most recent album, Drillmatic: Heart Vs. Mind.

“Need to shoot a video,” he said in the post’s caption. “Me [and] game have never missed like literally have never missed. Just like me and Pusha.”

Ye’s ear for music drives him toward perfection. In a recent interview, producer Mike Dean revealed West scrapped an album’s worth of material while working on Ye in 2018.