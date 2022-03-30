This past October marked one year since Wizkid released his fourth album Made In Lagos. While the world was barred from enjoying the project in an outdoor setting, which tends to be appropriate for an afrobeats project, Made In Lagos grew to be Wizkid’s most popular release yet. It was spearheaded by the success of “Essence,” which features Tems and became a song of the summer entry in 2021 as it was later remixed by Justin Bieber. Despite bit being a bit removed from the release of Made In Lagos, Wizkid is back with a new music video for a fan favorite from the project.

At long last, Wizkid shares the video for “True Love,” which features Tay Iwar and Projexx. The new visual includes an appearance from Jamaican-Canadian model and vitiligo awareness spokeswoman Winnie Harlow. In it, Wizkid takes center stage in a gladiator-like stadium as a group of women dance around him. Soon, Harlow joins him and they intimately dance and cozy up beside each other for the remainder of the visual.

Wizkid released the video for “True Love” a few months after landing a pair of nominations for the upcoming Grammy awards. He was selected in the Best Global Music category with Made In Lagos and the Best Global Music Performance category with “Essence.”

You can watch the video for “True Love” above.