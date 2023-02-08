The murder trial of the late rapper XXXTentacion (real name Jahseh Dwayne Ricardo Onfroy) has been an emotional roller coaster for his surviving family and friends. Back in December, the potential witness list was released, and several notable musicians, including Drake, Quavo, and Offset, were present. However, as testimony has begun, shocking details have begun to be shared with the public.

Before XXXTentacion’s tragic murder in 2018, the Florida native wasn’t in the best space, with Drake speaking about it in several interviews and social media live streams.

According to information gathered by Billboard, Mauricio Padilla, a defense attorney representing one of the alleged parties involved with the murder, has used this public feud as a potential ulterior motive. This concern was raised to Prosecutor Pascale Achille and the Broward County office, but according to Padilla, the prosecutor’s office refused to investigate the claim any further.

“For Broward County, for everyone involved, this was a nightmare. That’s why they wanted no part with investigating a celebrity,” said Padilla.

However, prosecutors for Broward County have rejected these claims stating there has been no evidence linking Drake to the shooting. Padilla’s client Dedrick Williams is seen in the store’s surveillance video, recognizable through his distinctive facial tattoos, and was also identified by one of the clerks.

The trial will continue over the next few weeks before a jury is asked to deliberate on what has been presented.