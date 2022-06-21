Although his time in the spotlight was relatively short, XXXTentacion developed an enthusiastic fanbase whose attachment to the controversial late rapper has remained intense, even four years after his death. It’s so intense, in fact, that several of them apparently staged an unplanned meetup at his gravesite for the fourth anniversary of his death as “dozens” of fans gathered at the mausoleum in South Florida on Saturday, many of them reportedly traveling across the country to do so, according to X’s mom Cleopatra Bernard via TMZ.

Some of the fans drove to Florida from Los Angeles and Virginia, arriving as early as 9 AM, and many stayed until 4 PM, when Bernard went to open the mausoleum. She believes several hundred fans visited, playing the rapper’s music and showing off their love for him via merch and replicas of his tattoos. According to TMZ, XXXTentacion’s closest friends and family held a candlelight vigil attended by a pair of fans who’d driven cross country.

Despite his death, fans have received a wealth of new content featuring the controversial figure this year. A documentary, Look At Me: XXXTentacion was released to Hulu last month, accompanied by a new album that featured the Kanye West collaboration “True Love.”