Yeat Flies Away Like Peter Pan In His Moody ‘Comë N Go’ Video

Los Angeles by way of Portland, Oregon, rapper Yeat has released his ninth project in five years. Titled Dangerous Summer, it’s being billed as an EP; so far, he’s released two videos from the project, “Im Yeat” and “Put It ONG.” Now that it’s officially out (under the wire to live up to its name), he’s released a third: “Comë N Go.” No, I have no idea why there is an umlaut over the “e” in the title.

The video for the song was filmed at the Cologne Cathedral in Germany, shot in moody black-and-white, and features an eye-catching contrast between his legions of fans and the moments of quiet before the storm, when he wanders empty arenas and hotels before the deluge of attention. At various points of the video, he’s depicted flying through the sky, Peter Pan-like — presumably, a visual metaphor for getting really, really high, which I assume is the “best way” to consume his musical output.

2025 has been a breakout year for the vibey artist, who made his Coachella debut this year and headlined Lyrical Lemonade in June.

Watch Yeat’s “Comë N Go” video above.

Dangerous Summer is out now via Lyfestyle/Field Trip/Capitol. You can stream it here.