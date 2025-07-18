Young Nudy is a hood tour guide in the eye-popping video for the latest single from his new album. “Iced Tea” features Nudy’s cousin and frequent collaborator 21 Savage, as well as Project Pat, as he offers a group of tourists a look at life in his hood via the local trap house. The guys are playing NBA2K23 (because why get the new one?), a dead body grows cold on the lawn, and everyone smokes the stickiest of weed while occasionally being entertained by dancers on a portable stripper pole.

“Iced Tea” is the second single from Paradise, Nudy’s upcoming fifth studio album (the first single from Paradise was “BTA”). It’ll be the follow-up to 2023’s Gumbo, which landed at No. 83 on the Billboard 200 chart, driven by the 21 Savage collaboration “Peaches & Eggplants.” He was also featured on Latto’s Sugar Honey Iced Tea track “Shrimp & Grits,” as well as fellow ATLien Childish Gambino’s Atavista song “Little Foot Big Foot.”

Paradise will be out on August 8th via PDE Records/RCA Records. In the lead-up to its release, Nudy will perform a series of free shows for fans who pre-order the album called Road To Paradise. You can find more information on the pre-order site here.

Watch Young Nudy’s “Iced Tea” video featuring 21 Savage and Project Pat above.