It doesn’t look like Young Thug will be leaving Fulton County Jail until his trial date next January — or at least, not anytime soon. Nancy Dillion, senior court reporter for Rolling Stone, reports that Thugger’s latest bond request was again denied, courtesy of Fulton County Judge Ural Glanville. This follows two previous attempts; the first in May, just after he turned himself in, and the second in June. The reasoning for the latest denial likely remains the same; Georgia authorities are concerned he could flee or otherwise attempt to obstruct justice if freed.

Thug is one of 28 individuals charged in the case against Young Slime Life (aka “YSL”), which authorities have called a “hybrid criminal street gang” using his Young Stoner Life label (also nicknamed “YSL”) as cover. In a 56-count indictment, Thug and some of his artists including Gunna and Yak Gotti are charged with attempted murder, drug possession, armed robbery, and more, with Thug and Gunna’s lyrics listed as evidence of their participation in gang activity. Thug was also charged with a bevy of new offenses after police searched his home; seven additional felonies were added to his tally, including possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of a dangerous weapon or silencer.

The case has drawn significant attention for its use of lyrics as evidence, becoming a lightning rod in an ongoing movement to limit the use of lyrics in criminal cases.

