Young Thug is back. The ATL word twister has released his new album Uy Scuti today after pushing it back for labelmate Cardi B, and with it comes the gritty video for focus track “F*cking Told U.”

The video adopts a high-low aesthetic, pairing fashion models in stylized couture posing and catwalking their way through grimy locations like an abandoned warehouse and roadside motel. Producer Metro Boomin appears alongside Thugger, with both men donning fascinating masks as they lounge around the women, watching them strut and mug the camera.

Uy Scuti is Thug’s first album since being released from Fulton County Men’s Jail last year, and the first album he’s been able to properly promote since 2021’s Punk. He released Business Is Business during his incarceration, but was unable to full participate in its creation or release cycle, prompting the creation of two different versions of the album, one directed by Metro himself.

The album finds Thug reuniting with nearly all his favorite collaborators, including 21 Savage, Future, Lil Baby, T.I., and Travis Scott, but there are a few new names added to the mix. They include Cardi B (possibly explaining that album delay), breakout artist Ken Carson, Thug’s girlfriend Mariah The Scientist, and, most unexpectedly, his onetime rival YFN Lucci, with whom he collaborates on “Whaddup.” Notably absent is Gunna, with whom Thug fell out over Gunna’s willingness to accept an Alford plea in exchange for his release from jail, nearly a year before Thug himself accepted a similar deal.

You can watch Young Thug’s “F*cking Told U” video above.

Uy Scuti is out now via 300 Entertainment / Atlantic Recording Corporation. You can find more info here.