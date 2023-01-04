The State of Georgia v. Jeffery Lamar Williams (better known as Young Thug) and YSL Enterprises, Inc. (or Young Stoner Life Records) RICO trial is nearly underway. While representatives for Fulton County claim to have over 300 witnesses ready to testify to the rapper’s allegation of criminal activities, Young Thug has prepared a list to refute their testimony.

Thanks to Michael Seiden, a WSBTV reporter, Williams’ witness list was shared on Twitter. The list is much shorter than the prosecutor’s list, only including 28 people with a caveat that anyone named by the state of Georgia as a witness will be asked to speak on Williams’ behalf.

JUST IN: Music executives, rappers, entrepreneurs, city councilman and family members among 28 named witnesses who could potentially testify on behalf of Young Thug during trial. We're still working to get a copy of the State's witness list. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/9Vfpy8mDtC — Michael Seiden (@SeidenWSBTV) January 3, 2023

A few notable names appearing on the entertainer’s witness list include music executives Lyor Cohen and Kevin Liles, the co-founders of 300 Entertainment, the record label to which Williams is signed, as well as social activist/fellow rapper Killer Mike. Other industry professionals on the list include Sony Music executive Kelechi Aharanwa, and YSL’s co-founder Walter Murphy is also listed as a potential witness for Williams despite having accepted a plea deal.

Based on this list, as Williams fights the 56-count indictment, his legal strategy will rely on negating his public persona, as his father (Jeffery Williams Sr.) and ex-girlfriend (Jerrika Karlae Hauser) appear on the list as potential character witnesses.

While rapper Gunna’s lawyer insists he will not testify against Williams’ the conditions of his plea deal may have contingencies should the trial not go the way the prospectors expect. The same goes for Antonio “Mount Tounk” Sledge and Williams’ older brother Quantavious “Unfoonk” Grier, who were both Williams’ co-defendants before accepting a plea deal.

Young Thug’s trial for his RICO case is currently set to take place on Monday, January 9, 2023, and could potentially go on for more than six months.

Some of the artists mentioned are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.