Three YSL RICO Suspects Have Been Accused Of Stabbing A Fellow Inmate

Three men included in the RICO indictment against YSL have been charged with stabbing an unidentified fellow inmate of the Fulton County Jail, according to WSB-TV. Although the victim has not been identified, the three alleged attackers were.

Damone “Bali” Blalock, Christian “Brhis” Eppinger, and Rodalius “Lil Rod” Ryan are facing undisclosed charges as a result of the stabbing in addition to their previous charges as part of the racketeering case against YSL.

Blalock and Ryan are both already serving life in prison for six separate murder charges, while Eppinger is accused of shooting an Atlanta police officer in February 2022 as the officer attempted to arrest him on previous warrants for robbery and aggravated assault.

YSL — which stands either for Young Slime Life, which authorities call a hybrid street gang, or Young Stoner Life, the official acronym for the label started by Young Thug — was accused of violations of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, resulting in the arrests of 28 members, including Young Thug, Gunna, and other rappers signed to the label in June 2022.

Since then, several members have taken so-called Alford pleas, maintaining their innocence while pleading guilty to lesser charges in exchange for reduced sentences. Gunna, Unfoonk, and YSL co-founder Walter Murphy have all accepted these plea deals, leading to criticism from members of the hip-hop community.

Incidentally, another rapper, YFN Lucci — an alleged rival of Thug — was charged with a similar indictment a year before, and has been awaiting trial ever since, with his case getting bumped for Thug’s. Lucci has petitioned for an emergency bond due to the long delay for his case, as well as, of all things, getting stabbed while being held in protective custody.

a year before YSL, the Atlanta DA charged YFN Lucci & crew—YSL’s alleged rivals—with a RICO he's been in jail ever since, almost 2 years, & still has no trial date bc it was bumped in favor of Thug's lawyers pushing for emergency bond, noting he was stabbed in jail+quoting MLK pic.twitter.com/g3NMzsrEge — Joe Coscarelli (@joecoscarelli) February 2, 2023

The trial for YSL is currently undergoing jury selection, and is expected to last until June.

