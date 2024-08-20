As Yo Gotti’s 2015 hit goes, sometimes it does go down in the DMs. Of course, “it” in this scenarios means potential love connections. Apparently, that’s how Doja Cat and Joseph Quinn’s rumored romance began.

However, Yung Gravy is denying that this was ever the case for him and Haliey Welch (better known as Hawk Tuah Girl). During an interview with TMZ, Welch claimed that the “Betty (Get Money)” rapper slid into her private messages to ask her out on a date. Today (August 19), Yung Gravy has not only laughed off the declaration but posted receipts to the contrary.

Over on X (formerly Twitter), Yung Gravy jokingly wrote: “Can’t be nice anymore, LOL.”

Attached to Yung Gravy’s post was a screenshot of the pair’s private communication on what appears to be Instagram, dating back to July 31. Based on the earliest message in the image, Welch reached out to Yung Gravy first, writing: “Hello sir.”

As the conversation progresses, Yung Gravy then invites Welch to attend one of his upcoming shows. “Oh, and this ain’t just me trying to finesse cause I don’t know your man situation,” he wrote. “But I wanted to have you at a show next month to hear my country sh*t.”

Now, Yung Gravy isn’t above finding love online, just see when he flirted with Lizzo. But, in this case, he’s actually innocent. Go figure.