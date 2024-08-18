But rumor has it that Doja Cat has moved onto Stranger Things star Joseph Quinn , and the public is seemingly in full support. Continue below for more details.

Are Doja Cat And Joseph Quinn Dating?

According to Deuxmoi, on Doja Cat and Joseph Quinn were spotted cozied up at Osees’ August 16 show at Dingwalls in London’s Camden neighborhood. In the grainy image captured by an onlooker, the pair supposedly couldn’t keep their hands off of each other.

While it is difficult to determine if the pixelated figures are indeed Doja Cat and Joseph Quinn, photographs published by The Irish Sun show the duo out enjoying a pint at a pub around the same timeframe.

Even so, this doesn’t confirm that the two are indeed boo’d up. But, it is hard to completely dismiss the notion as just two years ago Noah Schnapp shared private messages from Doja asking him to set her up with Quinn.

Neither Doja Cat nor Joseph Quinn have issued a response to the bubbling gossip. However, users online aren’t waiting for a confirmation in the affirmation to begin drafting couple names.