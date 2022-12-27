Rap/pop superstar Lizzo (real name Melissa Jefferson) may forget the name of a fan, but she never forgets a tweet. She once turned a tweet from her friend Cardi B into a song, for instance. Now, she’s using the old tweets from a fellow musician to form a potential love connection.

Back in April of last year, Yung Gravy let the world know he wanted to explore a love connection with Lizzo, writing, “I wanna f*ck Lizzo so bad.”

I wanna fuck @lizzo so bad — Gravy Timberlake (@yunggravy) April 22, 2021

Ensuring he was not hacked, the rapper followed up his initial tweet with, “Hell nah. I’m not hacked. Duster. Lizzo bad as f*ck.”

hell nah I’m not hacked? Duster. Lizzo bad af — Gravy Timberlake (@yunggravy) April 22, 2021

The “About Damn Time” singer used rapper Yung Gravy’s past public declaration to jump onto “The Mom Trend” on TikTok. The trend calls for users to show their mother’s personal style, then cut to their mother dressed in their child’s clothing. While at home with her mother, Shari Johnson-Jefferson, Lizzo uploaded the video with the caption, “Yung gravy [eyes emojis].”

Dressed in her daughter’s Yitty line red bodysuit, commenters immediately shared how the pair were nearly twins. The Emmy Award winner may be off the dating market, but she has no problem finding love for her mother.