Lizzo 2022 The GRAMMY Museum Love Lizzo
Getty Image
Music

Lizzo Played Matchmaker For Her Mother And Mom Appreciator Yung Gravy In TikTok’s Latest Video Trend

Rap/pop superstar Lizzo (real name Melissa Jefferson) may forget the name of a fan, but she never forgets a tweet. She once turned a tweet from her friend Cardi B into a song, for instance. Now, she’s using the old tweets from a fellow musician to form a potential love connection.

Back in April of last year, Yung Gravy let the world know he wanted to explore a love connection with Lizzo, writing, “I wanna f*ck Lizzo so bad.”

Ensuring he was not hacked, the rapper followed up his initial tweet with, “Hell nah. I’m not hacked. Duster. Lizzo bad as f*ck.”

The “About Damn Time” singer used rapper Yung Gravy’s past public declaration to jump onto “The Mom Trend” on TikTok. The trend calls for users to show their mother’s personal style, then cut to their mother dressed in their child’s clothing. While at home with her mother, Shari Johnson-Jefferson, Lizzo uploaded the video with the caption, “Yung gravy [eyes emojis].”

@lizzo

Yung gravy 👀👀👀 before y’all ask issa @yitty onesie🎄🎄🎄

♬ original sound – evie

Dressed in her daughter’s Yitty line red bodysuit, commenters immediately shared how the pair were nearly twins. The Emmy Award winner may be off the dating market, but she has no problem finding love for her mother.

Yung Gravy has shared his love of the trend as he has been open about pursuing older women, notably when he and Addison Rae’s mom Sheri Easterling had something going on earlier this year. However, he hasn’t responded to Lizzo’s video yet.

Yung Gravy Mom Trend TikTok
YouTube

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Listen To This
The Best Hip-Hop Songs Of 2022
by: Uproxx authors and
This Year’s Best New Holiday Music That You’ll Actually Want To Listen To
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
×