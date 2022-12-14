yung miami
Yung Miami Is Facing Racism Accusations After Being Mocked Over Diddy’s New Child

City Girl Yung Miami is being accused of racism on Twitter after the identity of Diddy’s new child’s mother was revealed. Miami went on a long tweet storm in which she addressed a woman, who is of Asian descent, calling her “Chun-Li” (from the Street Fighter video games) and “poor sushi.” The woman, Gina Huynh, was also previously romantically linked to Diddy (while he was dating singer Cassie, also of Asian descent), and had been mocking Miami since Diddy announced the surprise birth of his baby girl, Love Sean Combs.

“You want a baby bitch I have Career hoe,” Miami wrote. “You a CERTIFIED FREAK!!! You haven’t heard from diddy since the awards reminiscing on abortions let that hurt go Chun-Li.” In another tweet, she jeered, “You the same bitch that was crying on Tasha k cause you wanted a baby poor sushi!!!!”

Fans censured Miami for the jabs, calling her out for responding to Huynh’s taunts with remarks demeaning the other woman’s ethnicity.

Incidentally, the person Miami might actually be mad at, Diddy’s newest child’s mother, was revealed to also be of Asian descent. Miami also lashed out at DJ Akademiks after he called her a “side chick,” receiving backup from Diddy himself — although it must be slight comfort, knowing that he had a baby on the way while publicly flaunting his and Miami’s relationship. He’s the real villain in all this, but it must be said that Miami is not making herself a very sympathetic victim.

