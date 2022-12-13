DJ Akademiks had some thoughts about Diddy’s surprise announcement of his recent child — and it didn’t go over so well.

“Diddy different… my N**** done f*cked around and had a side baby on his harem of side chicks,” Akademiks’ tweet read. “Brother Love a real 1.”

This comment clearly didn’t sit right with City Girls’ Yung Miami, who had been in a documented open relationship with Diddy since 2021. Earlier this year, she confirmed that they both see other people too.

“I’M NOBODY SIDE B*TCH LETS JUST MAKE THIS CLEAR ON THIS GOOD MONDAY! I don’t come 2nd to no b*tch!” Yung Miami responded, kicking off their long chain of back-and-forth drama. “Akademiks my name ain’t d*ck so keep it out your mouth!!! You the type of N**** my uncle doing life sentences for B*TCH ASS N****!!!!!”

“Misdirected anger… Brother Love wouldn’t approve of this behavior,” he fired back. “I aint the one that had a side baby on yall …relax. Yung Miami mad at me for pointing out the obvious.. u said u and that n**** go together real bad… That n**** had another baby wit another woman. u the side chick. dont get mad now. at least u get hella gifts. live ur life queen. Also u tell us ur business lol ofc we gon comment.”

“You sit your fat scary ass in the house all day talking online come outside police ass booty boy!” she returned with an angry reply. “B*tches be like ‘I can never’ I can b*tch & that’s the difference. Diddy won’t even look half of y’all b*tches way! Majority off y’all praying upon a falling star b*tch plssssssss!!!!!!! & I’m not mad I’m trending NEXT! I don’t want a man cause all y’all’s be in my dm.”

Read some of the additional posts in Yung Miami and DJ Akademiks beef below.

Who having a mental breakdown you talking on me ponk! https://t.co/7NW7R1U6Gn — Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) December 12, 2022

You don't even believe that. https://t.co/A5Vcyn847j — Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) December 12, 2022

Brother Love must have left Yung Miami message questioning him on read.. cuz she got all the time to be on twitter mad I called her a side chick… — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) December 12, 2022