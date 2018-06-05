Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

In recent years, Kanye West has been a spontaneous guy when it comes to his music, considering that he made changes to The Life Of Pablo well after it had already been released. He’s not one to be held back by release dates, so while an album meant for a wide release should probably be done well before the time that day comes around, that wasn’t the case for Ye. In an interview with Pigeons & Planes, 070 Shake says that the album wasn’t even done the morning the album was released.

The G.O.O.D. Music artist, who appears on “Violent Crimes” and “Ghost Town,” says that she was still working on the latter track with Kanye on the day the album came out:

“I did the recording in Wyoming. We finished that song the same day it came out. […] I had done a reference for it, and then I guess he forgot about it. We put that reference on another song, then Kanye did his own reference for that ‘free’ concept. At the end we were talking and asking, ‘Is this the one right here?’ And I kind of mentioned ‘Ghost Town,’ and said maybe we could use something from that. He listened to the reference again, and said, ‘Oh yeah, this is the one.’ So ‘Ghost Town’ almost didn’t make it.”

