When making an album these days, Taylor Swift usually recruits a select team of collaborators to join her on the project. Recently, that has consisted primarily of Jack Antonoff and Aaron Dessner. They both contributed to Midnights, Swift’s latest, and apparently The 1975, despite not appearing on the final album, were involved, too.

In a recent interview with KROQ’s DTS Sound Space, Matty Healy noted how Swift heard some of The 1975’s new album Being Funny In A Foreign Language ahead of its release, through mutual collaborator Antonoff. He was then asked if he got to hear Midnights before that dropped and he replied, “Yeah. We actually worked a bit on that, but then the version of it never came out.”

That got some playful boos from some audience members, to which Healy responded, “No no no, that’s not how it works. It [didn’t work out] for reasons that are not to be criticized. She’s amazing.”

what i’m hearing is that taylor swift ft the 1975 exists but i’ll never get to hear it pic.twitter.com/t9n92Sy6BB — may (@strghtoutamag) November 29, 2022

Back in October, Healy denied rumors of the band collaborating with Swift, saying, “Oh no, we’re not. We’d love to, love to work with Taylor Swift. Love Taylor Swift, think she’s one of the best songwriters. Yeah, no… we haven’t done that… we’d love to, though, wouldn’t we? She’s probably sat there just watching… just watching this, pining for a feature on a 1975 track.”