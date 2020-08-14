The 2020 Democratic National Convention is going virtual this year due to the current state of the world, but it still promises great entertainment value. Former Vice President Joe Biden is expected to accept the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination, yes, but there’s going to be great music, too: Set to perform across four days between August 17 and 20 are Billie Eilish, John Legend, Maggie Rogers, Leon Bridges, The Chicks, Common, Jennifer Hudson, Billy Porter, Prince Royce, Stephen Stills, and others.

Stephanie Cutter, 2020 Democratic National Convention Program Executive, says of the performances, “In just three days, we will kick off a Democratic National Convention that will look and feel very different than past conventions. It will truly be a convention across America, and these incredible artists will help us tell the story of where we are as a country today under Donald Trump’s failed leadership, and the promise of what we can and should be with Joe Biden as president. These artists are committed to engaging with, registering and mobilizing voters to get us over the finish line in November.”

Eilish is only 18 years old, but she has taken time to address important issues. In just the past few days, she has explained why she’s voting and talked climate change for a new ad campaign.