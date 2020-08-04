Billie Eilish has always been vocal about her love of other artists’ music. The Grammy Award-winning singer even revealed that she used to have a Justin Bieber obsession so pervasive that her parents once considered putting her in therapy. The singer dissects music from today’s popular artists on her podcast Me & Dad Radio, where she discussed only recently finding out her favorite childhood song was by Taylor Swift. On the podcast’s most recent episode, Eilish revealed one of the musicians she looks up to most.

Eilish invited her brother Finneas to be a part of Friday’s Me & Dad Radio episode where the two took a look back on the albums that influenced their music taste. “This is our Finneas episode – full of childhood bops, some inspirational songs me and Finneas have loved over the years, some songs we’ve shown each other, songs that we’ve been inspired by,” Eilish told listeners at the podcast’s introduction.

After playing Childish Gambino’s 2011 track “Bonfire,” Eilish praised Donald Glover as an artistic inspiration. “This is from the album I think both me and Finneas found Donald Glover through. Incredible album,” Eilish said. “The first song I heard ever from him, and was actually I think the first song I heard that was like rap, was ‘Heartbeat’ from this album.” Eilish added: “From then on, everybody knows that Donald Glover is like… one of my all-time favorite creators. He’s exactly everything that I idolize about a creator. He’s every single element of what I think is amazing.”

Finneas chimed in that his favorite lyric on “Bonfire” is the track’s first verse: “Okay, it’s Childish Gambino, homegirl drop it like the NASDAQ.”

Listen to the full episode of Me & Dad Radio here.