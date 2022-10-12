Of course, as K-pop continues to dominate the globe, it’s worth recognizing this generation’s pioneering artists on the forefront of it all.

With that being said, the MTV European Music Awards (EMAs) announced this year’s nominations including some of the biggest and brightest names in the K-pop industry.

After the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards successfully debuted Blackpink‘s first ever live performance of “Pink Venom” and awarding Lisa for Best K-Pop over the summer, the quartet takes the lead with the most nominations for a K-pop act this year. The female powerhouses are the first K-pop act to ever be nominated for Best Video with “Pink Venom.” The music video goes up against Harry Styles’ “As It Was,” Doja Cat’s “Woman,” Kendrick Lamar’s “The Heart Part 5,” Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl,” and Taylor Swift’s “All Too Well (10 Minute Version).” Other categories the group is nominated for are Biggest Fans, Best Metaverse Performance, and Best K-Pop.

HYBE’s leading boy groups, BTS and SEVENTEEN, each received three nominations. BTS for Best Fans, Best K-Pop and Best Metaverse Performance. While SEVENTEEN also received a Best K-Pop nomination under their belt as well as Best New, and Best Push. TXT, on the other hand, becomes the Korean representative for Best Asia Act.

The full list of nominations for Best K-pop are: Blackpink, Blackpink’s Lisa, BTS, ITZY, SEVENTEEN and TWICE.

Voting is open until November 9 at 11:59 p.m. CET, and the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards will broadcast live from Germany on November 13.