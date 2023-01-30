Yesterday was the NFL AFC Championship game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals, with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs emerging victorious and earning a trip to the Super Bowl. There was something tucked into the broadcast for music fans, too, though: an on-air promo revealed that Harry Styles has been added to the performance lineup at the 2023 Grammy Awards.

He joins a performance lineup that already included Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Luke Combs, Steve Lacy, Lizzo, Kim Petras, and Sam Smith. The show is set to start on February 5 (this upcoming Sunday) at 8 p.m. ET.

Styles has plenty of reasons to be in the building, as aside from his performance, he’s nominated for six Grammys: Record Of The Year (“As It Was”), Album Of The Year (Harry’s House), Song Of The Year (“As It Was”), Best Pop Solo Performance (“As It Was”), Best Pop Vocal Album (Harry’s House), and Best Music Video (“As It Was”).

Let’s hope Styles’ performance goes better than some nights of his current tour have. Just a few days ago, for example, he split has pants on stage and in front of childhood crush Jennifer Aniston, no less.

