The MTV Video Music Awards have built quite a legacy: This year’s show will mark the event’s 40th anniversary. Speaking of the 2024 VMAs , when is that going down?

When Will The 2024 MTV VMAs Be Held?

MTV announced today (April 24) that this year’s ceremony will take place on September 10 at New York’s UBS Arena.

Mark your calendars 🗓 The #VMAs are returning to New York! It’s all happening September 10 at the @UBSArena! Watch it LIVE on @MTV! 🚀 pic.twitter.com/0dNY9RgwRA — Video Music Awards (@vmas) April 24, 2024

In a statement (as Deadline reports), Bruce Gillmer — President of Music, Music Talent, Programming & Events, Paramount and Chief Content Officer, Music, Paramount+ — said, “We’re excited to bring this year’s VMAs to UBS Arena, one of the country’s newest and most cutting-edge venues. Celebrating one of music’s biggest nights with the incredible, robust New York area fans is something we’ve been looking forward to since the moment last year’s show ended.”

New York Governor Kathy Hochul also said, “We are excited to welcome back the MTV Video Music Awards to New York State. From its origins at Radio City Music Hall in 1984 to this September’s event at the UBS Arena, the VMAs continue to captivate millions, showcasing the very best in music video artistry. As we prepare to host this 40th anniversary event, let’s embrace the spirit of creativity and innovation that defines our state’s cultural landscape.”

A specific time for the broadcast has not yet been announced. As Deadline notes, though, the ceremony will air “across MTV’s linear and digital platforms in more than 150 countries and territories.”