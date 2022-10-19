Aaron Dessner has joined Taylor Swift’s collaborative inner circle in recent years, as he contributed to her four latest albums: Folklore, Evermore, Fearless (Taylor’s Version), and Red (Taylor’s Version). Yesterday (October 19), though, the full list of artists who co-wrote songs on Swift’s upcoming album, Midnights, was revealed and Dessner was not on it. After that news made the rounds though, Dessner appeared to tease that he will in fact contribute to the album in some way.

Yesterday afternoon, he tweeted, “Always have to remember things aren’t necessarily how they seem!”

Always have to remember things aren't necessarily how they seem! — Aaron Dessner (@aaron_dessner) October 18, 2022

Indeed, while Dessner didn’t co-write any Midnights songs, that doesn’t mean he’s not on the LP at all. There’s precedent here: Dessner didn’t co-write anything on the Fearless or Red remakes, but he was credited as a producer on both of those albums. So, it’s possible Dessner is involved with Midnights in a similar capacity.

It would seem that Swift is keen to continue working with Dessner, as she wrote in July 2021, “I can’t believe I get to work with Aaron Dessner. When Aaron came into my life, I was ushered into his world of free-flowing creativity where you don’t overthink, you just make music. His generosity of spirit and humility bleeds into every part of his life.”