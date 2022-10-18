aaron-dessner-taylor-swift-getty-full.jpg
Taylor Swift Fans Noticed Aaron Dessner Didn't Co-Write Any 'Midnights' Songs And Reactions Are Mixed

Over the past couple years, Taylor Swift forged a creative relationship with The National and Big Red Machine member Aaron Dessner. It’s been fruitful, too, as the producer and multi-instrumentalist worked with Swift on all four of her latest releases: Folklore, Evermore, Fearless (Taylor’s Version), and Red (Taylor’s Version).

As for his involvement on the upcoming album Midnights, there’s some news there. New information about the tracklist was revealed today (October 18), including how long the songs are and who co-wrote them. Dessner is not a credited songwriter on any of the 13 tracks. Meanwhile, Jack Antonoff is credited on every song except for “Vigilante Sh*t” and “Sweet Nothing.” In a surprise twist, Zoë Kravitz even co-wrote a couple songs.

This doesn’t necessarily mean Dessner isn’t involved with the project at all — he didn’t co-write anything on the Fearless and Red remakes but still served as a producer on the albums — but fans are sharing their thoughts about Dessner at least not being a part of the co-writing process this time around.

Some fans are sad:

Others are feeling better about it, with some suspecting this could indicate a return to a more pop-focused sound for Swift.

Meanwhile, the song length reveal today showed that at just over 44 minutes, Midnights will be Swift’s second-shortest album of her career, behind only her self-titled debut.

Check out some other Dessner reactions below.

Midnights is out 10/21 via Republic. Pre-order it here.

