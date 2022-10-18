Over the past couple years, Taylor Swift forged a creative relationship with The National and Big Red Machine member Aaron Dessner. It’s been fruitful, too, as the producer and multi-instrumentalist worked with Swift on all four of her latest releases: Folklore, Evermore, Fearless (Taylor’s Version), and Red (Taylor’s Version).

As for his involvement on the upcoming album Midnights, there’s some news there. New information about the tracklist was revealed today (October 18), including how long the songs are and who co-wrote them. Dessner is not a credited songwriter on any of the 13 tracks. Meanwhile, Jack Antonoff is credited on every song except for “Vigilante Sh*t” and “Sweet Nothing.” In a surprise twist, Zoë Kravitz even co-wrote a couple songs.

This doesn’t necessarily mean Dessner isn’t involved with the project at all — he didn’t co-write anything on the Fearless and Red remakes but still served as a producer on the albums — but fans are sharing their thoughts about Dessner at least not being a part of the co-writing process this time around.

Some fans are sad:

aaron dessner didn’t work on midnights taylor really hates me (an evermore lover) sooo badly omfg 😭 — andrea (@andreaonhbo) October 18, 2022

where is aaron dessner taylor 🙁 — daisy 🌙 (@tsburntcookies) October 18, 2022

Taylor not working with Aaron dessner again oh lord she hates evermore SO MUCH what did I do to deserve this — holiday TÁR-bie (@kdantoinette) October 18, 2022

Others are feeling better about it, with some suspecting this could indicate a return to a more pop-focused sound for Swift.

no aaron dessner on midnights

pic.twitter.com/9NmKzHn0Tu — she thinks her piss is wine (@grxndesenigma) October 18, 2022

aaron dessner and his little banjo found dead in a ditch…pop taylor has risen once more… https://t.co/CPZQs3lygo — nick (top .01%) (@Nick__Nation) October 18, 2022

Meanwhile, the song length reveal today showed that at just over 44 minutes, Midnights will be Swift’s second-shortest album of her career, behind only her self-titled debut.

Check out some other Dessner reactions below.

no aaron dessner on midnights let's stand together on this time of terrible pain and mourning — cami was s worded ☹️ (@vigilantaeshit) October 18, 2022

taylor should’ve just stayed with Aaron dessner idc. He’s all she needs — † 𝕁𝔼𝕊𝕌𝕊 𝕃𝕆𝕍𝔼𝕊 𝕐𝕆𝕌 † (@rubb1ngalc0h0l) October 18, 2022

taylor dragging jack back into her basement after freeing aaron dessner pic.twitter.com/VNLAuYXOhA https://t.co/6lZl72pgS4 — paul (@paulswhtn) October 18, 2022

simultaneously so excited for midnights & so upset aaron dessner might not be a producer 🥲🥲🥲 — 🌼 annie (@mirrorbawling) October 18, 2022

Midnights (long pond ) when ? — kimmy (Midnight October 21st)🕰 (@KimmyVersion) October 10, 2022

Midnights is out 10/21 via Republic. Pre-order it here.