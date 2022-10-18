Taylor Swift is scheduled to the brim in promotion of Midnights, her tenth studio album primed to put pop in a chokehold come Friday (October 21). Adding to the hype is a newly circulating list of songwriters credited across all 13 tracks.

Predictably, Jack Antonoff co-wrote 11 songs. Antonoff has been a production staple for Swift since her officially crossover into pop with 2014’s 1989. The two have worked closely together on Reputation (2017), Lover (2019), Folklore (2020), Evermore (2020), plus Fearless (Taylor’s Version) in 2021 and last autumn’s Red (Taylor’s Version).

“Lavender Haze,” the album’s opener, and “Karma” were co-written with Zoë Kravitz, a longtime friend of Swift’s who detailed last year she had been working on her own solo album with Antonoff. Both of those tracks are attributed to Antonoff, Kravitz, Swift, Mark Anthony Spears (better known as Sounwave), Jahaan Sweet, and Sam Dew. Sounwave, an acclaimed producer/songwriter and day-one Kendrick Lamar collaborator, is perhaps just as interesting as Kravitz’s inclusion.

And of course, everyone has had time by now to wrap their heads around “Snow On The Beach” featuring Lana Del Rey — the album’s only feature — but now we know Del Rey co-wrote that track with Antonoff and Swift.

William Bowery makes his triumphant return on “Sweet Nothing.” Joe Alwyn’s pseudonym was first spotted as a credited songwriter on Folklore tracks “Exile,” Swift’s collaboration with Bon Iver, and “Betty.” After internet sleuths desperately tried to figure out who William Bowery was, Swift confirmed during Disney+’s Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions that it is her boyfriend of six years.

A pivotal piece from Folklore and Evermore (maybe) not translating coming along the Midnights ride? Aaron Dessner. The National and Big Red Machine member was heavily involved as a co-producer and co-writer on both 2020 albums, and he helped produce April 2021’s Fearless (Taylor’s Version) and last November’s Red (Taylor’s Version). Swift has raved about their musical chemistry. Earlier this year, Dessner produced Swift’s “Carolina” single for Where The Crawdads Sing.

Maybe Dessner is too busy writing songs with Ed Sheeran, or maybe he was still a producer on Midnights without also songwriting on the album. Everything Midnights will assuredly surface in the coming weeks.

Midnights is out 10/21 via Republic. Pre-order it here.