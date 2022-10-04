AB6IX Doesn’t Want To ‘Sugarcoat’ Love In Their New Music Video

Kicking off a month full of K-pop comebacks, AB6IX is one of the groups to make a return with their sixth EP Take A Chance alongside its lead single “Sugarcoat.”

Released earlier today at 6 p.m. KST – 5 a.m. ET/2 a.m. PT — the Brand New Music boy group expresses how whipped they are, enough to not sugarcoat how they feel about someone. First, singing about realizing how foolishly in love they are in the first half of the song, the rest of the track becomes a serenade to the listeners of the group confessing their feelings. (Woojin’s rap says it all: “I need someone to be with me, I pick you/I want to see the ending, so skip the process/I need a Picasso to paint my heart/I am now Peter Pan, you are my Tinkerbell/I’ll keep it forever in the film rolling in my head/Pray to the sky every day…”)

In addition, the music video to “Sugarcoat” only amplifies the lovey-dovey theme with colorful visuals, where the members are seen working a candy shop, creating their own concoctions and love spells in the form of sweet morsels.

“Sugarcoat” was co-written and composed by member Lee Daehwi. Take A Chance features seven new tracks including a Korean version of their first English single, “Chance.”

Find the tracklist to Take A Chance below.

1. “Paranoia”

2. “Sugarcoat”

3. “Weightless”

4. “Complicated”

5. “Resonance (공명 (共鳴))”

6. “Crow”

7. “Chance (Korean Version)”