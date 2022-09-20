Model Sumner Stroh surprised the world with a new TikTok video yesterday, in which she claimed that she and Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine, who is married to Victoria’s Secret model Behati Prinsloo, had a year-long affair. Furthermore, Stroh alleged Levine actually wanted to name is and Prinsloo’s forthcoming third child after her.

Hours after that post, Stroh felt the need to clarify a few things, so she shared another video.

@sumnerstroh Replying to @alanasanders89 addressing a few things I wish I had said in the first video ♬ original sound – Sumner Stroh

The new video is a response to a comment that reads, “It’s no secret he’s been married for a decade. The only victim here is his wife and children.” In the video, Stroh says she’s “embarrassed and disgusted” with herself and that she didn’t want people to think she was trying to portray herself as a victim.

Elsewhere, she noted that during her and Levine’s affair, she was “under the impression that their marriage was over.” She continued, “I believed that they were keeping it quiet to avoid the negative press because, as I had said, I was new to LA, so I just assumed that with celebrities of that caliber, that’s just how it was. And that’s why I feel exploited, because he knew I believed everything that he said, because of my vulnerable position, being new to LA.”

She concluded, “Again, in no way was I trying to gain sympathy and I fully realize I’m not the victim in this. I’m not the one who’s really getting hurt here: it’s Behati and her children, and for that, I’m so, so sorry.”

This new video came before Levine shared a statement about the situation today. He told TMZ, “I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life. […] In certain instances it became inappropriate. I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family. […] My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it and we will get through it together.”