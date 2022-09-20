Adam Levine has been dominating the entertainment headlines this week for not the best reasons. Briefly speaking, Instagram model Sumner Stroh spoke about having an affair with Levine over the course of a year and that the Maroon 5 singer messaged her this week to ask if he could name his next child after her. If it sounds awkward, it’s because it is. You see, Levine is married to Victoria’s Secret model Behati Prinsloo. The couple have two children together (aged five and four) and the third is on the way. But what exactly is going on here in this story that seems far-fetched for any year besides 2022?

Adam Levine And Sumner Stroh: Everything We Know So Far

On Monday, September 19th, Stroh posted a video on TikTok, explaining that she’d had an affair with Levine for a year. “After I stopped talking to him after a period of months, this is how he came back into my life,” she continued. What ensued were screenshots of Levine asking Stroh if she was cool with him naming his and Prinsloo’s third child Sumner. Stroh said she felt “easily manipulated,” and was dumbfounded by the request. She explained her reason for sharing this information publicly: “I had sent some screenshots recklessly to some friends I thought I trusted and one of them had attempted to sell to a tabloid. So here I am.”

Surely, Stroh received a slew of comments questioning her role in this love triangle to begin with. So she then took to TikTok again to “address a few things I wish I had said in the first video.” She elaborated on why she posted the video in the first place, saying it was because she wanted to “kill whatever story the tabloid had” (this seemed clear in this first place, but the internet is apparently slow to the draw) and admitted to being a bit frantic in the process. Stroh also said she was “under the impression that their marriage was over,” and this is at the root of her accusing Levine of being manipulative and exploiting her. She explained, “He knew I believed everything he said,” and that she cut off their tryst when she found out that this wasn’t the case. She ends the clip by not excusing her naiveté and said, “In no way was I trying to gain sympathy and I fully realize I’m not the victim in this. I’m not the one who’s really getting hurt here: it’s Behati and her children, and for that, I’m so, so sorry.”

Levine then issued a statement via TMZ on Tuesday, September 20th, saying, “I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life.” But he did not address the baby-naming question at all. Here’s his entire statement: