Adam Levine is teasing his first taste of new music since his alleged cheating scandal last month. Yesterday (October 13), the Maroon 5 singer announced that his next single will feature Colombian superstar Maluma and producers The Rudeboyz.

Last month, model Sumner Stroh alleged that Levine was cheating on his wife with her. Speaking to the claims, Levine later released a statement that said, “I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life.” Now Levine is making his return to music with “Ojalá” alongside Maluma and The Rudeboyz.

The Rudeboyz are Maluma’s longtime producers. The Colombian duo is comprised of Bryan “Chan El Genio” Lezcano Chaverra and Kevin “Kevin ADG” Mauricio Jiménez Londoño. They guys are behind Maluma’s global hits like “Felices Los 4,” “Chantaje” with Shakira, and “Hawái,” which The Weeknd later jumped on. The Rudeboyz signed with hit-maker Tainy’s NEON16 label and they’re ready to make their debut as artists.

Yesterday, a preview was released of The Rudeboyz’s first single “Ojalá” featuring Levine and Maluma. In the song, Levine notably sings in Spanish for the first time. In English, the lyrics translate to: “I hope that when he does it with you, you think of me / I hope that it’s my name that you want to repeat.” All three acts are featured in the music video teaser that was directed by Diane Martel.

The video for “Ojalá” will be released on October 20. Last month, tickets went on-sale for Maroon 5’s 2023 Las Vegas residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM.