Shakira has new music on the way. The Colombian superstar announced that her new single “Monotonía” featuring Ozuna will be released later this month.

“Monotonía” will be Shakira’s second single this year following “Te Felicito” with Rauw Alejandro, which was released in April. In the latter song, she sarcastically congratulated an ex on being a good actor in their relationship. “Te Felicito” seemingly touched on reports of her ex Gerard Piqué cheating on her. In an interview with Elle last month, Shakira admitted that her songs were inspired by her personal experiences.

“I can only say that either consciously or subconsciously, everything I feel, everything I go through is reflected in the lyrics I write, in the videos I make. When the glove fits, it fits. Like I said before, my music is that channel,” she said.

Shakira’s next single “Monotonía” is seemingly touching on heartbreak. In June, she announced her separation from Piqué. Over the weekend, Shakira was posting teasers on her social media accounts about the upcoming song with Ozuna. In one video, a human heart is shown getting stepped on as she attempts to pick it up off the ground. The cover art for “Monotonía” shows a heart getting pierced by a dagger.

Shakira also revealed a few lyrics from “Monotonía.” The lyrics seem to be the most telling that she has a breakup anthem on the way. In English, the lyrics translate to: “It wasn’t your fault nor was it mine / It was the fault of the monotony.”

Shakira’s “Monotonía” single will be released on October 19. Last month, her court case over claims of tax evasion in Spain was approved to go forward. No court date has been set yet. Shakira has maintained her innocence, calling the allegations against her “false accusations.”