Getty Image

The Super Bowl was yesterday, and a lot of storylines emerged from the game. Aside from the New England Patriots’ victory over the Los Angeles Rams and all the commercials, Maroon 5 headlined the halftime show alongside Travis Scott and Big Boi. After the performance, Adam Levine decided to share a post reflecting on the experience, and in it, he thanked his critics “for always pushing us to do better”:

“When we accepted the responsibility to perform at the SBHTS, I took out my pen and just wrote. Some of the words that came to me in that moment eventually made their way onto the incredible lanterns that flew high and low tonight. We thank the universe for this historic opportunity to play on the world’s biggest stage. We thank our fans for making our dreams possible. And we thank our critics for always pushing us to do better. One Love.”

The Maroon 5 leader had plenty of critics to thank, as his post came after the halftime show got some mixed (mostly negative) reviews. Perhaps the funniest reaction was from satirical news site The Onion, who wrote the headline, “Super Bowl Halftime Show Marred By Functioning Sound System.”