Adam Levine Thanked His Critics After Maroon 5’s Super Bowl Halftime Show Got Mixed Reviews

02.04.19 41 mins ago

Getty Image

The Super Bowl was yesterday, and a lot of storylines emerged from the game. Aside from the New England Patriots’ victory over the Los Angeles Rams and all the commercials, Maroon 5 headlined the halftime show alongside Travis Scott and Big Boi. After the performance, Adam Levine decided to share a post reflecting on the experience, and in it, he thanked his critics “for always pushing us to do better”:

“When we accepted the responsibility to perform at the SBHTS, I took out my pen and just wrote. Some of the words that came to me in that moment eventually made their way onto the incredible lanterns that flew high and low tonight. We thank the universe for this historic opportunity to play on the world’s biggest stage. We thank our fans for making our dreams possible. And we thank our critics for always pushing us to do better. One Love.”

View this post on Instagram

When we accepted the responsibility to perform at the SBHTS, I took out my pen and just wrote. Some of the words that came to me in that moment eventually made their way onto the incredible lanterns that flew high and low tonight. We thank the universe for this historic opportunity to play on the world’s biggest stage. We thank our fans for making our dreams possible. And we thank our critics for always pushing us to do better. One Love. ❤️ And the list of words is… Forgive Laugh Cry Smile Share Live Endure Embrace Remember Enlighten Preserve Inspire Sweat Fight Express Give Receive Elevate Climb Unify Fortify Soften Dance Scream Dream Educate Provide Inhale Exhale Persevere Stand Kneel Overcome Love Listen

A post shared by Adam Levine (@adamlevine) on

The Maroon 5 leader had plenty of critics to thank, as his post came after the halftime show got some mixed (mostly negative) reviews. Perhaps the funniest reaction was from satirical news site The Onion, who wrote the headline, “Super Bowl Halftime Show Marred By Functioning Sound System.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Super Bowl
TAGSadam levinemaroon 5SUPER BOWLsuper bowl halftimesuper bowl halftime show

Listen To This

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

02.01.19 3 days ago 26 Comments
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

02.01.19 3 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

02.01.19 3 days ago
Crate-Digging: FonFon Ru, Nappy Nina, And More Bandcamp Albums From January 2018

Crate-Digging: FonFon Ru, Nappy Nina, And More Bandcamp Albums From January 2018

01.31.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

01.29.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

01.28.19 7 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP