He’s All That turned TikTok star Addison Rae into a movie star. Variety reports that Rae, who has over 80 million followers on the social media platform (that’s the third most after Charli D’Amelio and Khabane Lame), has signed a multi-picture deal following the success of Netflix’s gender-flipped version of 1990s romantic comedy She’s All That:

Netflix estimates that more than 55 million households will watch He’s All That within its first month of release. The film has reached #1 on the streamer in 78 countries, including Brazil, France, and Saudi Arabia, according to Netflix.

Netflix’s director of family film, Naketha Mattocks, praised Rae for her “charm and promise” and said that “we’re thrilled to be part of this next phase of her burgeoning career as an actress.” Not everyone shares her PR-speak enthusiasm, though.

This is the top reply to Discussing Film’s tweet about Rae’s long-term deal with Netflix:

I’ll admit that I have not seen He’s All That, but I have seen a clip from the movie where Rae covers Katy Perry’s “Teenage Dream” and, well, I can understand where the backlash is coming from. She’s also faced criticism for excitedly introducing herself to former-president Donald Trump at a UFC fight in July. “I’m Addison. Nice to meet you. I have to say hi, hello. So nice to meet you,” she said in the video. Whether it’s her interaction with Trump, or accusations of cultural appropriation, or her performance in He’s All That (which has been called the “monotonous, most uninteresting thing i have EVER sat through” by a Twitter user), or all three, Rae’s Netflix deal is being widely criticized. This is where hate watching gets us.

y’all remember when we told y’all about hate watching… https://t.co/hgGjsTU6wC — deja de haan ❀ (@P0SITIONZ) September 8, 2021

if you guys didn’t hate watch the movie we wouldn’t be here https://t.co/LOP7vVlsFT — ‏ً AINT GON HAPPEN‼️ (@speeedrun) September 8, 2021

I would like to bring back what I said about her first film. The end is near people! https://t.co/eJr0PzBhOS pic.twitter.com/TpIm63kmRS — Taylor💜 (@TxZ1872) September 8, 2021

when y’all hate-watch at least give the movie a thumbs down after watching istg https://t.co/rH1Xq5X8q3 — satan is mourning lucifer (@kangravonna) September 8, 2021

“continue to strengthen my skills as an actress”???? some of us have already strengthened our fucking skills and will NEVER get the opportunities, notoriety, or clout that Rae does. I am so incredibly angry that this has just become one huge opportunity for her to fail upwards. https://t.co/6RleKTFzY8 pic.twitter.com/PbStqz4qiL — Paige 🥯 (@paigeelevy) September 8, 2021

Mediocrity that is supported by huge online numbers has totally beat talent and dedication to craft. Saddest part is, it always works. And some bit of white privilege. https://t.co/ql5n6UAPuu — another local (@misterkoat) September 9, 2021

There’s actual Actors out there grinding their ass off to make a career, taking classes, putting in countless hours & movies are be handed out because she has a large social media following. I hate the way the industry is going, bring the talent back please. https://t.co/Ey0mLiIZw1 — Alonzo Harris (@MatthewTaylorZu) September 9, 2021

actors who have been working their ass and graduating from acting schools deserved more than these basic yt tiktokers https://t.co/9kxpgQYnim — ivan (@DILFTEDLASSO) September 9, 2021

oh my god i thought i told you children not to hatewatch https://t.co/jQ51XGDnAH — ･ﾟ✧* (@cottgewhorfairy) September 8, 2021

