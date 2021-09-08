TikTok Star Addison Rae Has Signed A Multi-Picture Deal With Netflix

There’s a new kind of star on the rise and they come straight from the land of smooth camera panning and 30-second song samples that linger around your head for weeks. With more and more frequency, TikTok creators are making the move from the app on to music labels and television streaming services, bringing with them a whole lot of creativity and massive fanbases. Among these stars is Addison Rae, the third most popular user on the platform with a whopping 83.3 million followers and a whole lot of talent.

Just in the last year, the 20-year-old Louisiana native has released her first single, “Obsessed,” was nominated for an award at 2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards, and starred in her first Netflix original film: He’s All That, a gender-swapped remake of the 1999 high school romantic-comedy She’s All That. Now, less than a month after Rae’s acting debut, the actress has announced she has entered a multi-picture partnership with the streaming service. While both Rae and Netflix have yet to reveal the names of any films this partnership entails — or even the number of films they landed on — both parties have stated they are “thrilled” to work together once more.

“Getting the opportunity to work with Netflix was such a pinch me moment and now to be able to continue the relationship is beyond my wildest dreams,” Rae said. “I’m thrilled to be able to collaborate with this incredible team and am excited to develop projects while continuing to strengthen my skills as an actress.”

Netlifx’s director of family film, Naketha Mattocks, also released a statement on the union, remarking “Addison’s Rae’s charm and promise is undeniable as evidenced by He’s All That and her already passionate fan base.” Mattocks then added that the streaming service is “thrilled to be part of this next phase of her burgeoning career as an actress.”

According to Variety’s exclusive report on the deal, Netflix estimates more than 55 million households will watch He’s All That within its first month of release, making it a pretty sizable success for the service. Already the film has reached #1 on the Netflix in 78 countries, including Brazil, France and Saudi Arabia. Here’s hoping Rae and Netflix’s collaboration leads to even more success for the pair and maybe even a few good TikToks.