As one of today’s biggest stars who has spent the last few years out of the limelight and (pretty much) off social media, fans embraced Adele’s new album 30 with open arms. Just three days after its release, 30 had already become the best-selling album of the year. That’s why it comes as no surprise that Adele’s 30 is also the only album this year to sell over a million copies in the US — and it’s only been out for three weeks.

As of Monday, 30 has officially sold over a million copies across all of its formats, including CD, vinyl LP, cassette, and digital album download. Over half of its one million sales took place in its first week, according to Billboard. Just one week after debuting, 30 sold 692,000 copies. 225,000 copies were sold in its second week, which ended December 2.

Before the release of Adele’s smash-hit album, the latest LP to hit one million sales in the US was by Taylor Swift. The singer’s 2020 release Folklore, which was released July of last year, surpassed one million copies sold last October. Currently, Folklore sits at 1.55 million sales and was also the only album in 2020 to sell over a million units.

30 is out now via Columbia. Get it here.