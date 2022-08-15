Back in January, Adele postponed her Las Vegas residency, “Weekends With Adele” (rescheduled dates for which were announced in July). She broke the news to her fans with an emotional video, and it turns out those weren’t crocodile tears coming from her eyes: In a new Elle feature, she calls postponing those shows “the worst moment in my career, by far.” She added, “I was so excited about those shows. It was devastating.”

Adele opens up about her Las Vegas residency and finding love in ELLE’s September 2022 issue. https://t.co/slGlJgB7du pic.twitter.com/fibKVJXgdd — ELLE Magazine (US) (@ELLEmagazine) August 15, 2022

She explains that something about the show as it was at that point didn’t feel right, saying, “There was just no soul in it. The stage setup wasn’t right. It was very disconnected from me and my band, and it lacked intimacy. And maybe I tried too hard to give it those things in such a controlled environment.”

The impact of postponing the shows lasted well beyond the initial announcement, as Adele said, “The first couple of months was really, really hard. I was embarrassed. But it actually made my confidence in myself grow, because it was a very brave thing to do. And I don’t think many people would have done what I did. I’m very proud of myself for standing by my artistic needs.”

She elaborates on the postponement further and discusses other topics in the feature, so check it out here.