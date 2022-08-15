Adele 2022 BST Hyde Park
Getty Image
Pop

Adele Discusses The ‘Worst Moment’ Of Her Career ‘By Far,’ Which Happened In 2022

TwitterMusic News Editor

Back in January, Adele postponed her Las Vegas residency, “Weekends With Adele” (rescheduled dates for which were announced in July). She broke the news to her fans with an emotional video, and it turns out those weren’t crocodile tears coming from her eyes: In a new Elle feature, she calls postponing those shows “the worst moment in my career, by far.” She added, “I was so excited about those shows. It was devastating.”

She explains that something about the show as it was at that point didn’t feel right, saying, “There was just no soul in it. The stage setup wasn’t right. It was very disconnected from me and my band, and it lacked intimacy. And maybe I tried too hard to give it those things in such a controlled environment.”

The impact of postponing the shows lasted well beyond the initial announcement, as Adele said, “The first couple of months was really, really hard. I was embarrassed. But it actually made my confidence in myself grow, because it was a very brave thing to do. And I don’t think many people would have done what I did. I’m very proud of myself for standing by my artistic needs.”

She elaborates on the postponement further and discusses other topics in the feature, so check it out here.

Listen To This
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
×