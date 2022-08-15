At the moment, Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak are in the midst of a Silk Sonic residency at Las Vegas’ Park MGM. Those boys apparently really love performing, as they were just spotted on stage at a surprise concert immediately after one of the residency shows, which wasn’t the only shock of the night. At the Vegas club Barbershop (which is owned by the folks who own Park MGM), the duo busted out a rendition of, of all songs, Papa Roach’s 2000 nu metal favorite “Last Resort.”

Fan-shot footage shows .Paak donning a long blond wig singing the song with more rock-style vocals, which don’t really sound like .Paak’s voice as we know it, as the crowd sings along with him.

Elsewhere during the show, they also covered Outfield’s 1986 classic “Your Love.” Stereogum notes they also performed the Police’s “Roxanne,” although video of that does not appear to be available online.

MGM Resorts buying Cosmo has its perks. Bruno Mars popped in for a “surprise” show at The Barbershop last night, following the Silk Sonic concert at Park MGM. pic.twitter.com/DZViwPDnYa — Vital Vegas (@VitalVegas) August 14, 2022

As Stereogum also points out, the Papa Roach cover isn’t entirely unprecedented in relation to Mars and .Paak’s musical tastes: In 2018, Mars noted he was listening to Nine Inch Nails, System Of A Down, and Incubus. Then, in 2019, .Paak was seen moshing as one of the handful of attendees at a local hardcore band’s concert.

Check out clips from the show above.

