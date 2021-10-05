Adele Is Finally Returning With A New Song, ‘Easy On Me,’ Very Soon

In recent days, rumors about Adele’s return to music have been picking up steam. Rumors in September suggested that new music was coming soon. Then, over the past few days, billboards and updates to Adele’s website and social media pages indicated that Adele is preparing to release an album titled 30. There’s no further news about 30 yet, but now it has been confirmed that Adele is finally releasing new music, and it’s coming soon.

Today, Adele shared a teaser for a song called “Easy On Me,” which is currently set for release next week, on October 15. The video clip is scored by a few seconds of new music, which sounds like a snippet from a piano ballad. As for the video itself, there’s black-and-white footage of Adele driving an older car. Beyond that, there doesn’t appear to be any more available information about the song as of now. “Easy On Me” will be Adele’s first single since 2016’s “Water Under The Bridge.”

What can be gathered from this, though, is that Adele’s next batch of music probably isn’t drum and bass, as she previously joked it would be. On her 31st birthday in 2019, she wrote on Instagram, “30 tried me so hard but I’m owning it and trying my hardest to lean in to it all. No matter how long we’re here for life is constant and complicated at times. I’ve changed drastically in the last couple years and I’m still changing and that’s okay. […] Bunch of f*cking savages, 30 will be a drum n bass record to spite you.”