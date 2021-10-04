For the past few years, there have been rumors of a new Adele album to follow up 2015’s 25. Rumors of new music have been especially prevalent in recent days, with rumors from last week suggesting that Adele plans to release new music this week. Now, that rumor is looking increasingly likely to be true.

Last week, the same billboard started popping in various cities around the world, including London, New York, Dublin, Paris, and Rome, as NME notes. The billboards simply say “30,” which makes sense in light of the titles of Adele’s previous albums: 19, 21, and 25. Furthermore, Adele has also updated her social media pages and website with an aesthetic that’s similar to that of the billboards. Her website currently includes just a link to sign up for a newsletter.

Something is happening. #30 pic.twitter.com/FvD4LNR42a — Adele Daily ³⁰ (@adeledailynet) October 1, 2021

Adele is currently 33 years old, so if her next’s album’s title is 30, that indicates she started writing it in 2018 or early 2019, when she was 30.

It’s been a while since Adele has offered a substantial public comment about her next album. On her 31st birthday in 2019, she wrote on Instagram, “30 tried me so hard but I’m owning it and trying my hardest to lean in to it all. No matter how long we’re here for life is constant and complicated at times. I’ve changed drastically in the last couple years and I’m still changing and that’s okay. […] Bunch of f*cking savages, 30 will be a drum n bass record to spite you.”